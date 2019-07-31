Post-earnings rally for Aptiv

Aptiv (APTV +5.7% ) trades higher after topping Q2 estimates and lifting profit guidance ahead of expectations.

Aptiv generated net cash flow from operating activities of $512M in Q2 off revenue growth of 4% (adjusted for currency swings).

The company sees FY19 revenue of $14.525B to $14.725B vs. $14.68B consensus and EPS of $5.05 to $5.15 vs. $4.90 to $5.10 prior and $4.98 consensus.

CEO update: "Aptiv's second quarter performance, including sustained strong above-market growth despite weak global vehicle production, reflects the efforts we have taken to build a more sustainable business, perfectly positioned to efficiently solve our customer's toughest challenges."

