Willis Towers Watson boosts guidance for Tranzact deal

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW +1.4%) boosts its 2019 earnings guidance, primarily to reflect its acquisition of Tranzact.

Boosts adjusted EPS range to $10.75-$11.10 from previous range of $10.60-$10.85.

With Tranzact, WLTW sees 2019 constant currency revenue growth of 7%-8%; on an organic constant currency basis, sees revenue growth of 4%-5%.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.78, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.75, increased from $1.70 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $2.05B rose 3% Y/Y. By segment:

    Human Capital & Benefits $797M, up 2% Y/Y.

    Corporate Risk & Broking $690M, up 2%.

    Investment, Risk & Reinsurance $409M, up 6%.

    Benefits Delivery & Administration $126M, up 6%.

