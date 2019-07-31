Alcoa to take $135M charge in Q3 on sale of Spanish units

Alcoa (AA +0.2% ) says it expects to record a Q3 charge of $135M, or $0.73/share, on the sale of two aluminum plants in Spain to P-E firm Parter Capital Group AG.

The deal includes the Avilés and La Coruña aluminum plants as well as the casthouses at both plants and the paste plant at La Coruña, which are currently in operation, and the curtailed smelters at both plants.

Under the deal terms, Parter will maintain the facilities' entire 630-member workforce for a minimum of two years and has proposed re-industrialization projects for both sites.