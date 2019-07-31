DelMar Pharma up 43% on advancement of VAL-083

Nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI +42.9% ) is up more than a 5x surge in volume in reaction to its announcement that enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VAL-083, combined with radiation therapy, in newly diagnosed patients with MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer) is 2/3 (~20 subjects) of the way there.

Target enrollment in the China-based trial is 30. The estimated primary completion date is December.

Orphan Drug-tagged VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol) is a small molecule chemotherapeutic, specifically, a bifunctional alkylating agent that kills cancer cells by breaking up DNA.