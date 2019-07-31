R.R. Donnelley beat estimates in Q2, reaffirms FY2019 guidance

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD +15.5% ) reports organic net sales decreased 2.5% in Q2, driven by lower volume in the Business Services segment.

Segment revenue: Business Services: $1.23B (-12.6%); Marketing Solutions: $277.5M (+2.6%).

Gross margin rate expanded 110 bps to 18.4%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +80 bps to 13.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 30 bps to 5.5%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 40 bps to 2.6%.

During the quarter, the Company sold its Research and Development business for $11.7M and used the proceeds to reduce debt outstanding.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: $6.4B to $6.6B; Adjusted income from operations: $225M to $265M; D&A: ~$175M; Interest expense, net: ~$160M; Adjusted effective tax rate: ~50%; Adjusted diluted EPS: $0.60 to $0.90; Capex: $135M to $145M; Cash flow from operations: $150M to $180M; Proceeds from facility sales: ~$25M.

