CME Group falls after posting in-line Q2
Jul. 31, 2019 10:09 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)CMEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) slides 1.8% even as Q2 earnings and revenue matched consensus.
- Q2 adjusted net income of $631.6M, or $1.77 per share, increased from $591.4M, or $1.74 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
- Total expenses during the quarter jumped 46% to $574.1M from $392.7M.
- Compensation and benefits expense jumped 51% Y/Y to $227.3M; technology expense of $48.6, increased 93% Y/Y, and amortization of purchased intangibles of $76.1M compares with $23.6M in Q2 2018.
- Q2 total revenue of $1.27B rose 20% from $1.06B.
- Clearing and transaction fees revenue of $1.05B; total average rate per contract was 69.3 cents, down 3% from Q1.
- Market data and information services revenue was $128.3M.
- Q2 average daily volume rose 14% Y/Y.
- Previously: CME EPS and revenue in-line (July 31)