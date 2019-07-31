Huron Consulting rallies 9% post Q2 results

Huron Consulting (HURN +9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 11.7% Y/Y to $220.75M.

Segment revenue: Healthcare $101.9M (+11.4% Y/Y); Business Advisory $62.3M (+7.9% Y/Y) & Education $56.5M (+17% Y/Y).

Segment operating margin: Healthcare increased 310 bps to 32.7%; Business Advisory declined 620 bps to 18.4% & Education increased 540 bps to 28.7%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 71 bps to 13.2%.

The average number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,362 (+11% Y/Y); Healthcare 828 (+2.9% Y/Y); Business Advisory 870 (+15.5% Y/Y) & Education 664 (+16.7% Y/Y).

Number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,389 (+11.6% Y/Y); Healthcare 833 (+1.6% Y/Y); Business Advisory 883 (+19.6% Y/Y) & Education 673 (+15.4% Y/Y).

Full-time billable consultant utilization rate: Total 77.2%; Healthcare 80.8%; Business Advisory 73.1% & Education 78.3%

2019 Outlook: Revenue $830-860M; Adj. EPS to increase 15%-25% Y/Y and Adj. EBITDA margin of 12%-12.5% Y/Y.

Previously: Huron Consulting EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Jul. 30 2019).