MDU Resources +2% post Q2 results; raised FY19 guidance

MDU Resources (MDU +2.9% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 22.7% Y/Y to $1.3B, and net income of $61.8M (+41.1% Y/Y).

Construction Services revenues of $464.9M (43.7% Y/Y); gross margin of 11.9% down by 36 bps ; operating margin of 6.9% up by 90 bps ; and EBITDA of $36.7M (+55.5% Y/Y).

Construction Materials and Contracting revenues of $596M (+16.9% Y/Y); gross margin on 11.7% up by 22 bps ; operating margin of 7.8% up by 43 bps ; and EBITDA of $65.6M (+26.9% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin improved by 51 bps to 7.5%.

Q2 EBITDA from continuing operation was $161.9M (+25.4% Y/Y); and margin of 12.4% up by 30 bps .

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $22.9M, compared to cash provided $176.6M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance, raised: EPS $1.45 to $1.60 (prior $1.40 to $1.55); Construction revenue in range of $1.6B to $1.8B (prior $1.4B to $1.55B); and Construction materials revenues in range of $2B to $2.2B (prior $2B to $2.15B).

