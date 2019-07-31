Genworth updates on Canada MI disposition

On its earnings call, Genworth (GNW +0.4% ) management outlined three options for shedding its Genworth MI Canada, with the aim of gaining Canadian regulators' approval of Genworth's pending merger with China Oceanwide.

The three options: privately negotiate the sale of its 57% stake in Genworth MI Canada to a single buyer; sell its stake on the open market; a combined sale of its stake and the remaining 43% to a single buyer.

In the company's earnings release Genworth President and CEO Tom McInerney said he's "pleased with the interest we have received for Genworth Canada."

The update and Genworth's Q2 results didn't change BTIG analyst Mark Palmer's mind that the risk of the China Oceanwide deal falling apart still looms over the stock.

"While the company’s stock is trading more than 25% below the deal price of $5.43 per share, we believe its downside if the merger is not completed is at least as large," Palmer wrote. "As such, we believe GNW’s risk/reward proposition is unattractive on both the long and short sides of the trade."

SA's Quant Rating is Neutral; SA Authors' average rating Neutral (1 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

Previously: Genworth Q2 net investment income rises 2.8% from Q1 (July 30)