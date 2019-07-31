Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance

Dominion Energy (D -1.1% ) drops after reporting in-line Q2 earnings but lower than expected revenues, while issuing below consensus guidance for Q3 earnings.

Q2 operating earnings fell in two of the company's three main business segments, rising 7.5% in Power Delivery to $156M but falling 9% in Power Generation to $250M and slipping less than 1% in Gas Infrastructure to $247M.

The company reported higher Q2 operating costs, as purchased-gas costs more than tripled to $227M from the year-ago quarter, and depreciation expense rose 43% to $661M.

Dominion issues downside guidance for Q3, seeing EPS of $1.00-$1.20, below $1.24 analyst consensus estimate.

For the full year, the company says YTD results and its H2 outlook support existing 2019 operating EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.40, vs. $4.19 consensus.