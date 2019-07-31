Facebook approached Netflix, Disney about TV chat device support - report

Facebook (FB -0.7% ) has approached media companies including Netflix (NFLX +1.3% ) and Disney (DIS -0.8% ) about supporting its upcoming video chat device, according to The Information.

The new device (hoped for this fall) would be television-connected, and use video-calling technology from its existing Portal smart speaker-with-camera (designed for use away from TVs).

Facebook also approached Hulu (DIS, CMCSA -1.1% ), HBO (T +0.3% ) and Amazon.com (AMZN -0.3% ) about putting their services on the new device, code-named Catalina, according to the report.

It will come with a physical remote and streaming video services, similar to boxes such as Roku's or Apple TV.