Golden Star tanks ~16% after Q2 earnings miss and lower 2019 production guidance

Golden Star Resources (GSS -15.8% ) reported Q2 gold production declined 21% Y/Y to 48,422 ounces, with production at Wassa down 3% to 37,356 ounces and at Prestea -51% to 11,066 ounces

Average realized gold price also declined slightly to $1,270/oz from $1,273

In July, the Company signed a commitment letter for a senior secured credit facility in the principal amount of $60M with Macquarie Bank.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.2M compared to $10.3M last year

The company ended the quarter with $66.2M in cash and cash equivalents

Lowered production guidance for 2019 to 190,000 - 205,000 ounces from 220,000 - 240,000 ounces

With the reduction in forecast production, cash operating costs and AISC will be correspondingly higher in 2019 than initially expected, with cash operating costs revised to $800 - $850 per ounce from $620 - $680 per ounce and AISC revised to $1,100 - $1,200 per ounce from $875 - $955 per ounce

