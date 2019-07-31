Credit Suisse +1.8% as revenue environment improves
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) jumps 1.8% after Q2 group pretax income of CHF 1.30B (US$1.31B) increased 24% Y/Y and return on tangible equity improved to 10% from 8% in Q1 and 7% in the year-ago quarter.
- "The latter half of 2Q19 provided a more supportive revenue environment as a result of growing expectations around a Sino-U.S. trade agreement and dovish central bank statements improving investor sentiment and leading to higher activity levels among clients sequentially," the company said in its earnings statement.
- Q2 Global Market revenue rose 8% Y/Y, Fixed Income sales and trading increased 11%, and Equity sales and trading rose 3%.
- Assets under management of CHF 1.46B rose 2.0% Q/Q and 4.4% Y/Y.
