Castlight Health down 47% after Q2 miss, guidance cut

Castlight Health (CSLT -46.8% ) is down on more than double normal volume following its Q2 report released after the close yesterday.

Revenue was down 5% to $35.9M, non-GAAP EPS was ($0.02) and cash consumption was $1.8M (-64%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $140M - 145M from $153M - 158M; non-GAAP EPS: ($0.06 - 0.09) from ($0.03) - 0.00.

CEO John Doyle has stepped down. The new chief is former EVP of Product and Customer Experience Maeve O'Meara.

