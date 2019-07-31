L.B. Foster slides 11.9% post Q2 results

L.B. Foster (FSTR -11.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth by 58.1% Y/Y to $200.9M.

Rail Products and Services sales increased by 10.4% Y/Y, Construction Products sales increased by 13.7% Y/Y and Tubular and Energy Services sales increased by 13.7% Y/Y.

Gross margin declined 60 bps to 18.5%, was favorably impacted by a 250 and 150 bps reduction within Tubular and Construction segments, respectively.

EBITDA margin increased 140 bps to 8.3%.

New orders were $164.1M (-12.4% Y/Y), attributable to the Rail segment; partially offset by increased Y/Y order activity within the Tubular and Construction.

Backlog decreased by 9.5% Y/Y to $209.3M.

Net cash provided by operating activities for H1 totaled $9.4M.

There was an increase in outstanding debt of $16.1M from December 31, 2018 to $91.1M.

“Cash flow is expected to be weighted toward the second half of this year due to working capital needs that fueled growth in the first half.” said Bob Bauer, President and CEO.

Previously: L.B. Foster reports Q2 results (Jul. 30 2019)