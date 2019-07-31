Credit Suisse stays positive on Mondelez International

Credit Suisse sized up Mondelez International (MDLZ -1.1% ) following the food giant's Q2 earnings report.

"The upped guidance for revenue (now 3%+) and EPS (5%) should support the stock, but the results would have been even better if not for supply-chain transition problems in Brazil that caused a gross profit miss of about $30M that will repeat in 3Q," reads the CS note.

The firm lowers its 2019 EPS estimate to $2.46 to take into account a higher tax rate, a $0.01 impact from a divestiture and a more conservative share count reduction forecast. CS keeps an Outperform rating in place and the price target goes to $61 vs. the sell-side average PT of $59.95.