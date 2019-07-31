Western Midstream cuts guidance for distribution growth, full-year EBITDA

Western Midstream Partners (WES -12.2% ) plunges to a 52-week low after reporting weaker than expected Q2 earnings and revenues while lowering its guidance for full-year EBITDA and annual distribution growth.

WES lowers its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA to $1.675B-$1.725B from $1.8B-$1.9B previously, and cuts annual distribution growth guidance to 5%-6% from 6-8%; full-year capex remains unchanged at $1.3B-$1.4B.

For Q2, WES says total distributable cash flow rose 35% Y/Y to $335.5K; coverage ratio was 1.2X.

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural gas assets averaged 4.3B cf/day, up 2% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y, while total throughput attributable for crude oil and natural gas liquids averaged 1.1M bbl/day, flat Q/Qy and 84% higher than the year-ago quarter.

Separately, WES says it entered into a seven-year contract with DCP Midstream (DCP +0.4% ) for the remaining Latham II processing capacity, which will maintain minimum volume commitments for 100% of the plant's nameplate processing capacity.

DCP says the project will increase its total natural gas processing and bypass capacity in the DJ Basin to ~1.5B cf/day.