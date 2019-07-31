American Tower +1.6% as earnings show organic growth

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is up 1.6% after it topped expectations with its Q2 earnings amid healthy organic growth.

Adjusted funds from operations rose 7.8% to $910M, and adjusted EBITDA rose 9.2%, to $1.183B.

That comes on total revenues that grew 6.1% to $1.89B (of that, property revenue rose 5.7% to $1.849B).

Tenant billings growth was 5.6%; organic tenant billings growth was 3.4%. Property gross margin was 70.3%.

"U.S. consumer demand for mobile data continues to expand more than 30% per year, with broadly similar usage growth rates in our overseas markets fueling ongoing demand for tower space," says CEO Jim Taiclet.

"In addition, initial 5G deployments are now picking up in the U.S. and we are seeing increasing signs that low and mid-band spectrum on macro towers will serve as a substantial component of next generation networks," Taiclet adds.

The company boosted its full-year outlook: It now sees consolidated AFFO at $3.46B-$3.53B (down 1.2% Y/Y at the midpoint), EBITDA of $4.49B-$4.57B, net income of $1.59B-$1.66B, and total property revenue of $7.205B-$7.335B (down 0.6% Y/Y at the midpoint).

