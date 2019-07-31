U.S. Treasury keeps long-term debt issuance at $84B

The U.S. Department of the Treasury keeps its long-term debt issuance at a record $84B for the third straight quarter.

That level of issuance exceeds previous records set in 2009 when the U.S. was recovering from the worst recession since the Great Depression.

This quarter's issuance will refund ~$57.3B of privately held Treasury notes and bonds maturing on Aug. 15, 2019.

"We anticipate that the increase in bill issuance through the end of September 2019 (in order to achieve the end-of-September cash balance estimate announced on July 29, 2019) will be comparable to the increase in bill issuance that occurred in the summer of 2018," the Treasury Department said in its statement.

Also the Treasury said it's announcing no increase to nominal coupon and FRN auction sizes over the upcoming quarter and currently sees no further changes in issuance sizes for nominal coupon and FRNs for the rest of calendar year 2019.

Ahead of the Fed's monetary policy decision this afternoon, the 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 2.037%.