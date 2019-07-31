Eagle Materials down 5% post Q2 results miss

Eagle Materials (EXP -5.9% ) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 6% Y/Y to 370.6M; and net earnings of $41.03M (-37.7% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 295 bps to 20.3%.

Revenue by line of business: Heavy Materials $202.96M (+3.6% Y/Y); Light Materials $152.41M (-10.5% Y/Y), the decrease reflects lower Wallboard sales volume and net sales prices; and Oil and Gas Proppants $15.23M (-45% Y/Y).

Sales Volume: Cement: 1,550M tons (+3% Y/Y); Concrete: 310M cubic yards (-3% Y/Y); Aggregates: 799M tons (-7% Y/Y); Gypsum Wallboard: 660MMSF (-7% Y/Y); Paperboard: 81M tons (-1% Y/Y); and Frac Sand: 407M tons (+11% Y/Y).

Operating cash flow for the quarter for $50.7M, compared to $81.9M a year ago; and FCF of $28.9M.

Company says the outlook for the remainder of the year continues to be positive and demand for products is supported by a number of favorable market dynamics including ongoing growth in jobs and wages, high consumer confidence and low interest rates.

The previously announced separation of Company's Heavy Materials and Light Materials businesses into two independent, publicly traded corporations by means of a tax-free spin-off to Eagle shareholders, is expected to be completed in the first half of calendar 2020.

Previously: Eagle Materials EPS misses by $0.21, misses on revenue (July 30)