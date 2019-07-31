Encouraging data on Amgen's AMG 510 stokes Mirati, up 9%

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX +9.3% ) is up on below-average volume in apparent response to Amgen's R&D update during its Q2 earnings call after the close yesterday. Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating AMG 510, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, in patients with solid tumors showed tumor responses in colorectal and appendiceal patients (Slide #29 in presentation). In June, Amgen announced data from the study that included responses in lung cancer patients.

Mirati is also developing a KRAS G12C inhibitor, MRTX849, also in Phase 1/2 development.