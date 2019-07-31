Qorvo Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+19.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $738.98M (+6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qrvo has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.