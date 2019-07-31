Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares are down 7.6% after yesterday's earnings report beat revenue estimates and met on earnings.

The in-line Q3 view has revenue of $206-208M (consensus: $207.10M). The raised FY19 outlook expects revenue of $807-811M (was: $802-810M; consensus: $808.47M).

Wedbush analyst Steve Koenig says the impressive results were offset by the "lackluster" revenue forecast and the company's cautious tone. The company typically raises its FY forecast by $5M compared to this quarter's $1M due to a more conservative approach to the international outlook and lowered odds for pipeline deals.

The analyst still expects a solid H2 and lifts the PT from $103 to $106.

Press release.