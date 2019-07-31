Legg Mason Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $708.7M (-5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lm has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.