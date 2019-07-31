Archer Daniels Midland Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-36.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.79B (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.