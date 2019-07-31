CIGNA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.74 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.25B (+189.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ci has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.