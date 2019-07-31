Voya in pact with ADP to integrate employee benefit products

Voya Financial (VOYA -0.5% ) enters an agreement with ADP (ADP +2.6% ) to offer integrated benefits administration experience to ADP's National Accounts clients.

Through the pact, employers that use certain ADP platforms will be able to more efficiently administer Voya Employee Benefits' group term life insurance, disability income insurance, and supplemental health insurance along with other products being offered to their employees through ADP platforms.

The integration is available to employers using ADP's Health & Welfare Services Engine, BenMark, and ADP Vantage HCM platforms.