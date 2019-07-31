Yum! Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (-6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, yum has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.