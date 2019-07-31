Buckeye Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+22.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bpl has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.