Wayfair Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.37 (-77.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (+36.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, w has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 6 downward.