HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.31B (-3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hfc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.