Teekay Tankers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.98M (-40.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tnk has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.