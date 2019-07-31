Teekay LNG Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Teekay LNG (NYSE:TGP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+255.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.7M (+27.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, tgp has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.