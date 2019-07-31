Record pipeline volumes spark strong Q2 at Enterprise Products

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +3.2% ) is higher after beating Q2 earnings estimates, nearly doubling Y/Y profits following record volumes of crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products moving through its system.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA, excluding mark-to-market gains and hedging losses, increased 18% to a quarterly record $2.1B.

EPD's distributable cash flow rose 21% to a record $1.7B, which provided a record 1.8x coverage of the $0.44/unit cash distribution and resulted in $753M of retained DCF.

EPD says record Q2 volumes included liquid pipelines at 6.6M bbl/day, marine terminals at 2M bbl/day, natural gas liquids fractionation volumes at 1M bbl/day and natural gas pipeline volumes at 14.5T Btu/day.

EPD yesterday announced a final investment decision for its Sea Port Oil Terminal after reaching long-term agreements with Chevron which will support the terminal.