IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ice has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.