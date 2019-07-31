IDEXX Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 31, 2019 5:30 PM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)IDXXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $627.1M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, idxx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.