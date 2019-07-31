GasLog Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.75M (+15.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, glog has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.