Crocs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 31, 2019 5:30 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Niloofer Shaikh
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.46M (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, crox has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.