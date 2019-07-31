Ball Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.03B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bll has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.