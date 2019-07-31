Hilton Grand Vacations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-58.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $454.44M (-19.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hgv has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.