CNH Industrial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.81B (-2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cnhi has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.