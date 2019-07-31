Penn National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+60.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, penn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.