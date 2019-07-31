Epstein had access to Apollo's top ranks - Bloomberg

Years after Jeffrey Epstein was first accused of preying on young women, he still had access to Apollo Global Management's (APO -4.3% ) chairman and top executives, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Epstein was allowed to pitch personal tax strategies to the firm's executives, they said.

Such ties are causing concern for some investors, including the California Public Employees' Retirement System, its second-biggest shareholder which also has committed more than $5B to 11 Apollo funds.

The pension fund is "in the process of contacting Apollo to discuss this," Calpers spokesman Wayne Davis told Bloomberg.

Previously: Apollo distances itself from Leon Black's ties to Epstein - Bloomberg (July 26)