Ingredion Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ingr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.