Rapid7 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 31, 2019 5:30 PM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)RPDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.14M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, rpd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.