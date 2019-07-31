Wingstop Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.53M (+28.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wing has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.