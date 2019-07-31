AngloGold Ashanti expects improved H1 earnings
Jul. 31, 2019 11:43 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- AngloGold Ashanti (AU -4.3%) says its H1 earnings likely rose as much as 29% Y/Y, helped by income from a legal settlement, gains from its Kibali joint venture and declining costs.
- AU expects headline EPS for the six months ended June 30 will come in at $0.27-$0.31, compared with $0.24 in the year-ago period.
- AU also reiterates it is moving forward with a plan to review divestment options for its Mponeng mine and other South African assets to focus on higher returns elsewhere.