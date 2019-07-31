AngloGold Ashanti expects improved H1 earnings

Jul. 31, 2019 11:43 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • AngloGold Ashanti (AU -4.3%) says its H1 earnings likely rose as much as 29% Y/Y, helped by income from a legal settlement, gains from its Kibali joint venture and declining costs.
  • AU expects headline EPS for the six months ended June 30 will come in at $0.27-$0.31, compared with $0.24 in the year-ago period.
  • AU also reiterates it is moving forward with a plan to review divestment options for its Mponeng mine and other South African assets to focus on higher returns elsewhere.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.