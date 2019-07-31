California Water Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $180.97M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cwt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.