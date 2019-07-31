GoPro Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+126.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.29M (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gpro has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.

