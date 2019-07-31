BioMarin Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+311.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $415.03M (+11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bmrn has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward.